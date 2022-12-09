HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:14 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, midnight, Dec. 2, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Miller Street.
Petit larceny, 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Deceased person, 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 10th Avenue.
Identity theft, 2:09 p.m. April 26, 2021, 300 block of Wilson Court.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Monday, unit block of 28th Street.
Trespass, 11:21 a.m. Dec. 3, 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.
Information report, 10:14 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service or execution, fugitive from justice, 3:11 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of 6.5 alley.
Brandishing, domestic assault, 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Richmond Street Guyandotte.
Domestic battery, 12:36 a.m. Thursday, unit block of ½ 27th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ashley Gregory, 33, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Gregory with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Jason Paul Murphy, 51, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Murphy with burglary. Bond was not set.
James Troy Wiseman, 51, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Wiseman with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Wayne Keith Bowen Jr., 30, was jailed at 6:55 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Bowel with strangulation, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.