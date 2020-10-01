HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Destruction of property, 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Main Street.
Petit larceny, noon Sept. 12, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Prostitution loitering, 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of West 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Information report, noon Sept. 16, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Assisting outside agency, 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, 3000 block of McCoy Road.
Second-degree robbery, 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.
Open container, 7:22 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:34 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 2nd Street.
Grand larceny, 5:26 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 12th Street.
Brandishing and destruction of property, 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 21st Street.
Warrant, 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Ariel Nicole Chapman, 22, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on two active warrants. Bond was not set.
Andrey Lemon Green, 23, was jailed at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing and wanton endangerment. Bond was $71,500 cash only.
Araa Davon Green, 20, was jailed at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing, DUI and fleeing DUI. Bond was $13,000 cash only.
Laura Louann Gue, 28, was jailed at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny and destruction of property. Bond was $20,000.
Brooke Rachelle Holley, 25, was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with reckless driving and destruction of property. Bond was $55,000.
Loretta Mae Smith, 46, was jailed at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent and cultivation of marijuana. Bond was not set.