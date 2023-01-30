HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by Huntington Police Department reports:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour time period ending at 1:40 a.m. Monday. Because individual reports were not made available, these are the only known details.
Information report, 1:40 a.m. Monday, 200 block of 9½ Alley.
Leaving the scene, property damage, joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 1:30 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Norway Avenue.
Vehicle security, registration, certificate of title required, 11:08 p.m. Sunday, 20th Street and 5½ Alley.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:58 p.m. Sunday, corner of West 17th Street and Madison Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:10 p.m. Friday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 8:55 p.m. Sunday, 7th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 5 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of West 3rd Street.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, 7:17 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Leeward Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service/execution, 4:10 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 8:56 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of Miller Street.
Destruction of property misdemeanor, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12 p.m. Jan. 25, 700 block of West 16th Street.
Obscene, anonymous harassing and threatening communications, midnight Nov. 1, 2022, 2900 block of 7th Avenue
Destruction of property misdemeanor, 10 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by Western Regional Jail records.
Anthony Wayne Ashworth, 53, was jailed at 12 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed Ashworth on a circuit order. Bond was not set.
Barry Kent Mullins II, 32, was jailed at 4:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed Mullins on a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Craig Michael Carter, 35, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Carter with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm. Bond was not set.
Dylan Lee Hickey, 32, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed Hickey on two warrants. Bond was not set.
Dakota Leigh Hiley, 29, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Hiley with a probation violation. Bond was not set.
Christopher Lee Collins, 38, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lee with child neglect with risk of injury, shoplifting third offense and false statement/false representation of any material fact necessary to determine the rights of any other person to medical assistance. Bond was set at $21,100.
Jala Machell Kimbro, 22, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Kimbro with malicious assault. Bond was set at $10,000.
Mark A. Noe, 40, was jailed at 3 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Noe with domestic battery and a probation violation. Bond was not set.
Charles Bryan Wallace, 43, was jailed at 2:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged Wallace with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Charles Bryan Wallace II, 22, was jailed at 2:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged Wallace with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.
Lonnie A. Johnson, 26, was jailed at 8:25 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Johnson with child abuse. Bond was set at $30,000.