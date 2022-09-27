HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:25 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering, 7:25 p.m. Monday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Information report, 12 p.m. Aug. 12, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Sept. 16, 1600 block of Medical Center Drive.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value of $1,000 or more, 11:26 a.m. Sept. 1, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9:37 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespassing other than structure, 2:14 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sept. 23, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
William Arnold Brennan IV, 32, was jailed at 11:55 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Brennan with domestic battery and burglary. Bond was set at $11,500.
