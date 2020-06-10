HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Leaving the scene with property damage, 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 10:20 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of Willow Street.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:16 a.m. Friday, 1000 block of 8th Street.
Breaking and entering, 3 a.m. June 1, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Misdemeanor destruction of property, 9 a.m. Saturday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Petit larceny, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Short Street.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. May 21, 200 block of Short Street.
Warrant service, 7:45 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 7:48 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Marcum Terrace.
Battery on EMS, public health or government official, 10:15 p.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
John Robert Eggleton, 25, was jailed at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with aiding escape or delivery of contraband to a person in custody. Bond was $25,000.