HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 3:53 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Olive Street.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 1:27 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Roby Road.
Destruction of property, 11:45 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 18th Street.
Destruction of property, 10:40 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of Hite Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, driving under the influence (DUI) less than .150, 9:38 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 20th Street and 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 7:31 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
No proof of insurance, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, driving under the influence (DUI), leaving the scene, warrant, 4:37 p.m. Monday, near the corner of West 19th Street and Madison Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2:30 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of James River Road.
Deceased person, 2 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, identity theft, 1:47 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021, 1200 block of Charleston Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, identity theft, 1 p.m. Dec. 1, 2016, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Jan. 28, 1000 block of Adams Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, possession of a controlled substance, 10:25 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 20th Street.
Harassing and threatening via computer or electronic device, auto tampering, 7:45 a.m. Monday, 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 5:44 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of Adams Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, 1:54 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 10th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 12:35 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 10th Street and 9th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Brandon Matthew Bode, 34, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with petit larceny and breaking and entering. Bond was set at $2,500.
Cletis Ray Clark Sr., 57, was jailed at 6:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with destruction of property and unlawful taking of a vehicle. Bond was set at $30,000. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $20,000.
Misty Dawn Coates, 44, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Shawn Mitchell Maultsby, 26, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,000.
Jerry Duane Mcdonald, 51, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving on a suspended or revoked license for driving under the influence (DUI), no proof of insurance, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and domestic battery. Bond was set at $30,000.
Eric Charles Rae, 56, was jailed at 8 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with kidnapping, fleeing in vehicle and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Kara Renee Bragg, 36, was jailed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $20,000.
James Earl Carmine, 37, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with destruction of property. Bond was set at $7,500.
Timothy Austin Dotson, 26, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intention to deliver. Bond was set at $20,000.
Jessica Ann Smith, 29, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of controlled substance with intention to deliver. Bond was set at $20,000.
Jason Lee Mccauley, 38, was jailed at 8:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Cody Ray Taylor, 32, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with armed robbery, grand larceny and malicious wounding. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Ryan Wayne Ryder, 26, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving when impaired (DWI), driving on a suspended license and failure to stop at a stop sign. Bond was set at $5,000.
Jeffery Wayne Sloan, 43, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with unsafe motor vehicle, driving under the influence (DUI) causing serious bodily injury, left of center and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $35,000.