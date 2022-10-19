HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 10:56 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 10th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, receiving or transferring stolen goods, warrant service or execution, 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 9th Street.
Deceased person, 8:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering auto, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 6 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 25th Street.
Brandishing, auto tampering, breaking and entering auto, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Matthew Allen Bandy, 25, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Bandy with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $10,000.
Derek Landon Risner, 33, was jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Risner with altered Sudafed or altered precursors and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $15,000.
Tina Marie Daniels, 35, was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Daniels with conspiracy and delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
