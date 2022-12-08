HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:11 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, fugitive from justice, 3:11 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 1900 block of 6.5 alley.
Domestic battery, 12:36 a.m. Thursday, unit block of ½ 27th Street.
Domestic battery, 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Marcum Terrance.
Information report, 10 a.m. Dec. 3, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2 p.m. Dec. 3, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Main Street.
Trespass, 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Driving under suspension or revocation, improper registration, paraphernalia, 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 8th Street and 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, 7:10 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Breaking and entering, 8 p.m. Monday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Found property, 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of Highlander Way.
48-hour parking violation, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 9th Street and 10th Avenue.
Strangulation, possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, 12:41 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Marcum Terrance.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
David Anthony Cody, 36, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Cody with burglary and conspiracy. No bond.
Trista Renae Shelton, 39, was jailed at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Shelton with attempt to commit a felony. No bond.
Christopher Gregory Settle, 39, was jailed at 4:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Settle with fugitive from bond. Bond was not set.
Andy Maynard, 37, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Maynard with possession of methamphetamine precursor, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and persons prohibited from carrying a firearm. Bond was not set.
Raven James Dotson Jr., 40, was jailed at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Dotson with possession of controlled substance and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $10,000.
