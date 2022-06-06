HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:06 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 11:06 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Monroe Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 7:54 a.m. June 1, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespass, 7:17 a.m. June 1, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 7:21 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Found property, 6:59 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 7th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 8:55 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 8th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 5:19 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 5:04 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Information report, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 10:45 p.m. June 4, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Marc Anthony Mascuzzio, 48, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with unlawful taking of a vehicle, grand larceny and destruction of property. Bond was set at $5,000 for the unlawful taking of a vehicle charge. Bond was set at $20,000 for grand larceny and destruction of property charges.
Jacob Christopher Stover, 33, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and probation hold. Bond was not set.
