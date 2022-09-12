HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:41 a.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, noon Sept. 10, 600 block of 13th Avenue.
Battery, 10 p.m. Sept. 10, 1500 block of 5th Avenue.
No proof of insurance, possession of a controlled substance, speeding, left of center, driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reason, 9:41 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 8th Avenue and 29th Street.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, breaking and entering, 12:22 a.m. Sunday.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jerell Maurice Johnson, 33, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Johnson with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Danny Edward Lee Damron, 25, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Damron with receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, no registration, no insurance, defective equipment, drivers license suspended, no motor vehicle inspection and probation violation. Bond was not set.
Lloyd Donald Skeens, 45, was jailed at 6:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Skeens with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, driving license revoked due to driving under the influence (DUI), improper registration, no insurance, and leaving the scene of an accident. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.