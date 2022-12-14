HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving license revoked due to DUI, display of registration plate, improper registration, warrant service or execution, 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 11:08 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Olive Street.
Information report, 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 16th Street Road.
Information report, 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, address not listed.
Shoplifting, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 7 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Dec. 9, 1600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Dec. 10, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Robbery, 9 a.m. Tuesday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, 3:38 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Brittany Danielle Davis, 29, was jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Davis with bond violation. Bond was not set.
Donald Lee Sparks, 23, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Sparks with malicious assault.
