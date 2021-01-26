The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported nine new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Warrant service/execution, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Domestic battery, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.

Breaking and entering auto, 12:30 a.m. Saturday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.

Destruction of property-misdemeanor, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1200 block of 17th Street.

Possession of a controlled substance; SRL-DUI 1st and 2nd offense, 11:14 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Destruction of property-misdemeanor; burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9:50 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Madison Avenue.

Destruction of property-misdemeanor; grand larceny, 12:00 a.m. Friday, 2400 block of Johnstown Road.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 5:56 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 9th Avenue.

Attempt to commit a felony; warrant service/execution, 5:16 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Harrison Court.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

