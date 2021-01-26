HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Domestic battery, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 12:30 a.m. Saturday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1200 block of 17th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance; SRL-DUI 1st and 2nd offense, 11:14 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor; burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9:50 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor; grand larceny, 12:00 a.m. Friday, 2400 block of Johnstown Road.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 5:56 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of West 9th Avenue.
Attempt to commit a felony; warrant service/execution, 5:16 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Harrison Court.