HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1:15 a.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 1:15 a.m. Monday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Non-consensual disclosure of private intimate images, 11 p.m. Sunday, unknown.
Grand larceny and auto tampering, 10 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of West 23rd Street.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 7:33 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 4th Street.
Deceased person, 4:47 p.m. Sunday, 2200 block of Artisan Avenue.
Possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, 3 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of Bridge Street.
Possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended or revoked license, 1 p.m. Sunday, 2200 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service, 1 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Paraphernalia and burglary tools, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Warrant service, 2:24 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 11th Street.
Destruction of property, 1:57 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1:34 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 12:26 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jerry Leo Skaggs, 67, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with assault on a government official. Bond was not set.