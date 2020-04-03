KENOVA — A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Kenova over the weekend.
Michael Harvey, of Kenova, is accused of entering a home in the 1200 block of Walnut Street around 6:30 a.m. Sunday before fleeing the area on foot and carrying several stolen items, according to a news release.
Harvey was identified after reviewing footage from closed-circuit television from a nearby business and was located by officers approximately an hour and a half later on Beech Street. He was charged with burglary and taken to the Kenova Police Department headquarters for further questioning and processing. He was later arraigned through Wayne County Magistrate Court and is housed at Western Regional Jail.
Police said Harvey is believed to be involved with multiple break-ins that occurred around the same time after they discovered some stolen property that was not claimed by the victim Sunday morning.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Oney Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 8th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 11th Avenue.
Information report, 1:51 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Flora Court.
Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance and DUI, 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, Interstate 64.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Teresa Lynn Mitchell, 49, was jailed at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing. Bond was not set.