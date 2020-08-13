Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Domestic battery, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a building other than a dwelling, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.

Petit larceny, 8:13 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Battery, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.

Deceased person, midnight Tuesday, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.Fraudulent schemes, midnight Aug. 1, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.

Warrant service and shoplifting, 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, 8 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 4th Avenue.Open container, 7:43 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 8 1/2 Alley.

First-degree robbery, 6:27 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Keith Edward Pauley, 46, was incarcerated at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on a bailpiece charge. Bond was not set.

Jacob Alexander Dempsey, 24, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Bond was not set.

Christopher Lee Damron, 38, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen goods, prohibited person with a firearm, fleeing from an officer and four unspecified warrants. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.