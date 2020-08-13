HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Domestic battery, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a building other than a dwelling, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:13 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Battery, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Deceased person, midnight Tuesday, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.Fraudulent schemes, midnight Aug. 1, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Warrant service and shoplifting, 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, 8 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 4th Avenue.Open container, 7:43 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 8 1/2 Alley.
First-degree robbery, 6:27 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Keith Edward Pauley, 46, was incarcerated at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on a bailpiece charge. Bond was not set.
Jacob Alexander Dempsey, 24, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with leaving the scene of an accident with injury. Bond was not set.
Christopher Lee Damron, 38, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen goods, prohibited person with a firearm, fleeing from an officer and four unspecified warrants. Bond was not set.