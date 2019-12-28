HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Fleeing from officer, no vehicle, 12:01 a.m. Friday, 700 block of 8th Street.
Registration, certificate of title required, serial (miscellaneous), 6:02 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.
Failure to process/fingerprint, breaking and entering auto, 2:41 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:41 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Bridge Street.
Auto tampering, 12:14 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic assault, 5:15 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Open door, 2:59 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Child neglect resulting in injury/child neglect creating risk of injury, 12:03 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Buffington Street.
DUI greater than .150, 2:10 a.m. Thursday, Arlington Boulevard, U.S. 60.
Information report, 1:01 a.m. Thursday, Short Street/Bridge Street.
The following information was provided from booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Kermit Brent Garrett, 32, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.
Matthew Clayton Moore, 35, was jailed at 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.