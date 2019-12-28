BLOX police.jpg

BLOX police.jpg

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 10 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

Fleeing from officer, no vehicle, 12:01 a.m. Friday, 700 block of 8th Street.

Registration, certificate of title required, serial (miscellaneous), 6:02 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.

Failure to process/fingerprint, breaking and entering auto, 2:41 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:41 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Bridge Street.

Auto tampering, 12:14 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.

Domestic assault, 5:15 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.

Open door, 2:59 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.

Child neglect resulting in injury/child neglect creating risk of injury, 12:03 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Buffington Street.

DUI greater than .150, 2:10 a.m. Thursday, Arlington Boulevard, U.S. 60.

Information report, 1:01 a.m. Thursday, Short Street/Bridge Street.

The following information was provided from booking records at the Western Regional Jail:

Kermit Brent Garrett, 32, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Matthew Clayton Moore, 35, was jailed at 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.