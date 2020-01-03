HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 15 incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

First- and second-offense shoplifting, 12:50 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.

Breaking and entering, 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 14th Street.

Disorderly conduct, 12:28 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.

Deceased person, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 4600 block of West Sunset Drive.

Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 9th Avenue.

Deceased person, 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.

Intoxicating substances, 4:59 p.m. Wednesday, 9th Street and Eutaw Place.

Fugitive from justice, 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Trenton Place.

Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.

First- and second-offense shoplifting and warrant service/execution, 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.

Leaving the scene with property damage, 1:58 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 17th Street.

Destruction of property, 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 26th Street.

Fourth-degree arson and attempt to commit arson, 8:25 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 18th Street.

Malicious or unlawful assault, 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.

Third-offense shoplifting, fleeing from an officer and warrant service/execution, 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

