HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by Huntington Police Department reports:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents and three arrests in the 24-hour time period ending at 7 p.m. Sunday. Because individual reports were not made available, these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, misdemeanor domestic battery, 7 p.m. Sunday, 2000 block of Marcum Terrace.
Runaway juvenile, 7:15 p.m. Friday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4:18 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of West 12th Street.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:14 p.m. Sunday, 3500 block of 4th Avenue.
Fleeing from an officer, no vehicle, possession with intent/delivery of a controlled substance, corner of 25th Street and 12th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 2:42 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by Western Regional Jail booking records:
Danielle Rakes, 38, was jailed at 11 a.m. Monday by Cabell County authorities on a circuit warrant. Bond was not set.
Zachary Patrick Denais, 26, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Saturday by authorities in Mason County as a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Kyle R. Cornett, 33, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Friday by authorities in Wayne County as a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Madison P. Weis, 21, was jailed at 8:50 p.m. Friday by authorities in Wayne County as a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Michael D. Johnson, 30, was jailed at 2:05 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed Johnson on a warrant and charged him with possession with intent to deliver heroin and delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $100,000 for the warrant and not set for the other charges.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
