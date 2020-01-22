HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 incident reports ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday in a printout. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Paraphernalia, 7:20 a.m. Monday, 15th Street and 6 ½ Alley.
SRL-DUI first and second offense, DUI less than .150, 5:39 p.m. Monday, 1st Avenue and 25th Street.
Petit larceny, 4:45 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of Artisan Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1:53 p.m. Monday, 18th Street and Wiltshire Boulevard.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 3600 block of Hughes Street.
Deceased person, 11:50 a.m. Jan. 13, 400 block of 7th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 10:20 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of 11th Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 5 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Minton Street.
Recovered stolen auto, stolen auto/auto theft, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 19th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Mark Wayne Hubbs Jr., 37, was incarcerated at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on charges of strangulation and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree. Bond was not set.
Gregory Gerald Conley, 48, was incarcerated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an unspecified felony warrant. No bond was set.
Margie Adkins, 22, was jailed at noon Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with probation violation. No bond was set.