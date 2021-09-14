The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 24 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available so these are the only known details.

Disorderly conduct; intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.

Trespass, 10:26 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Warrant service/execution, 9:49 p.m. Monday, 9th Street and 4th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance; warrant service/execution, 8:57 p.m. Monday, 12th Street and 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of Street Road.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 7 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 9th Avenue.

Found property, 4:39 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Petit larceny, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.

Strangulation, 10 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 23rd Street.

Warrant service/execution, 3:40 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 8th Avenue.

Obstructing officer, 2:21 p.m. Monday, 300 block of West 25th Street.

Destruction of property-misdemeanor; breaking and entering auto; grand larceny, 2 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of 31st Street.

48-hour parking violation, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 200 block of 13th Street.

Four or more unpaid citations, 11:25 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 8th Street.

Illegal camping, 7:39 a.m. Monday, 7th Street and 4th Avenue.

Battery of a police officer, firefighter, or EMS; domestic battery, 11:48 a.m. Monday, 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Destruction of property-misdemeanor; grand larceny; breaking and entering auto, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 1100 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Stolen auto/auto theft, 9 a.m. Saturday, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.

Grand larceny, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 12th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Fugitive from justice; burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:37 a.m. Monday, 800 block of Bronson Court.

Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; grand larceny, 12 p.m. Friday, 900 block of 13th Street.

Malicious or unlawful assault, 2 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution; persons prohibited from possessing firearms-felony; possession with intent, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, Hal Greer Boulevard and Artisan Avenue.

False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 13th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Dashea Lasal Thomas, 26, was jailed at 7:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was set at $30,000 surety/cash.

Michael Holbert Bailey, 38, was jailed at 12:05 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Craig Michael Carter, 34, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with no insurance and possession with intent. Bond was not set.

James Kenny Hamrick, 38, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation. Bond was not set.

Denise Ann Gray, 46, was jailed at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was set at $55,000 surety/cash.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.