HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 24 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available so these are the only known details.
Disorderly conduct; intoxication or drinking in public places; illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Trespass, 10:26 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 9:49 p.m. Monday, 9th Street and 4th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance; warrant service/execution, 8:57 p.m. Monday, 12th Street and 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of Street Road.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 7 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 9th Avenue.
Found property, 4:39 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Strangulation, 10 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 23rd Street.
Warrant service/execution, 3:40 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 8th Avenue.
Obstructing officer, 2:21 p.m. Monday, 300 block of West 25th Street.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor; breaking and entering auto; grand larceny, 2 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of 31st Street.
48-hour parking violation, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 200 block of 13th Street.
Four or more unpaid citations, 11:25 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 8th Street.
Illegal camping, 7:39 a.m. Monday, 7th Street and 4th Avenue.
Battery of a police officer, firefighter, or EMS; domestic battery, 11:48 a.m. Monday, 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor; grand larceny; breaking and entering auto, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 1100 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 9 a.m. Saturday, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
Grand larceny, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 12th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fugitive from justice; burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:37 a.m. Monday, 800 block of Bronson Court.
Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; grand larceny, 12 p.m. Friday, 900 block of 13th Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 2 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution; persons prohibited from possessing firearms-felony; possession with intent, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, Hal Greer Boulevard and Artisan Avenue.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 13th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Dashea Lasal Thomas, 26, was jailed at 7:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was set at $30,000 surety/cash.
Michael Holbert Bailey, 38, was jailed at 12:05 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Craig Michael Carter, 34, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with no insurance and possession with intent. Bond was not set.
James Kenny Hamrick, 38, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation. Bond was not set.
Denise Ann Gray, 46, was jailed at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was set at $55,000 surety/cash.