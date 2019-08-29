The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1 p.m. Friday, 800 block of Rear Washington Avenue.
Domestic battery, strangulation, 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 12th Street.
Destruction of property, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 13, 2000 block of 9th Avenue.
Fleeing from an officer - no vehicle, obstructing an officer, trespassing other than structure, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Marshall Avenue.
Shoplifting, 6:57 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Holswade Drive.
Search warrant, 12:37 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering, midnight Tuesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Grand larceny, breaking and entering, 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Warrant service, 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 9th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records from the Western Regional Jail:
Gary Strickland, 43, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Elbert Jefferson Cottrell, 30, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was not set.
David Eric Boley, 35, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Marone Ronae Dean, 45, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an unspecified warrant. Bond was not set.