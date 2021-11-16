The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX police icon3.jpg
Metro Creative photo

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Breaking and entering, 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of Washington Boulevard.

Warrant service, obstructing by making false statements to an officer and possession of a controlled substance, 9:20 p.m. Monday, 1800 block of Buffington Avenue.

Shoplifting, 7:43 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Forty-eight-hour parking violation, noon Monday, 4000 block of Piedmont Road.

Open container and trespass, 3 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6 1/2 Alley.

Petit larceny and fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of $1,000 or more, 10:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.

Warrant service and possession of a controlled substance, 2:53 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of 12th Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 9:22 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Washington Avenue.

Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 10:25 a.m. Monday, 1800 block of 9th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 6 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of 20th Street.

Destruction of property, 8 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 2nd Avenue.

Towing requirements, 4:07 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 26th Street.

Paraphernalia, 5:09 a.m. Monday, Charles Court and 9 1/2 Alley.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Thomas Eziekle Johnson, 23, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Melissa Faye Nicely, 45, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Shanelle Elaine Adkins, 20, was jailed at 10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County jailed her on an active warrant. Bond was not set.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.