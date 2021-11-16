HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering, 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of Washington Boulevard.
Warrant service, obstructing by making false statements to an officer and possession of a controlled substance, 9:20 p.m. Monday, 1800 block of Buffington Avenue.
Shoplifting, 7:43 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, noon Monday, 4000 block of Piedmont Road.
Open container and trespass, 3 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6 1/2 Alley.
Petit larceny and fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of $1,000 or more, 10:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service and possession of a controlled substance, 2:53 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of 12th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 9:22 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Washington Avenue.
