HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of Johnstown Road.

Shoplifting, 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Runaway juvenile, 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.

Stalking, 3:55 p.m. Jan. 1, 2019, 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Grand larceny, 3:54 p.m. May 2, 600 block of Buffington Street, Guyandotte.

Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. May 4, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of less than $1,000, petit larceny, 9 a.m. May 2, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.

Battery, 11:30 a.m. May 6, 300 block of 5th Avenue.

Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 2:22 p.m. April 25, 4000 block of Auburn Road.

Grand larceny, 12:01 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.

Trespass, 11:15 a.m. Monday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 10:30 a.m. Monday, 600 block of West 10th Street.

Grand larceny, 1 a.m. April 26, 400 block of West 9th Street.

Deceased person, 4 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Tow-in, 8:08 a.m. Monday, 800 block of West 14th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Bobbie Sue Clay, 22, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with conspiracy. Bond was not set.

Michael Ray Fortuna, 54, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.

Jesse Allen Lester, 22, was jailed at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with persons prohibited from possessing firearms, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and discharging firearm. Bond was not set.

