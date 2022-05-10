HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 6:30 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of Johnstown Road.
Shoplifting, 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Stalking, 3:55 p.m. Jan. 1, 2019, 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Grand larceny, 3:54 p.m. May 2, 600 block of Buffington Street, Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 10:30 a.m. May 4, 800 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of less than $1,000, petit larceny, 9 a.m. May 2, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 11:30 a.m. May 6, 300 block of 5th Avenue.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 2:22 p.m. April 25, 4000 block of Auburn Road.
Grand larceny, 12:01 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Trespass, 11:15 a.m. Monday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:30 a.m. Monday, 600 block of West 10th Street.
Grand larceny, 1 a.m. April 26, 400 block of West 9th Street.
Deceased person, 4 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Tow-in, 8:08 a.m. Monday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Bobbie Sue Clay, 22, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Michael Ray Fortuna, 54, was jailed at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.
Jesse Allen Lester, 22, was jailed at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with persons prohibited from possessing firearms, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and discharging firearm. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.