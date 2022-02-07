HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:29 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary: entry of dwelling or outhouse; destruction of property, 9:29 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Gallaher Street.
Trespass: open container, 7:15 a.m. Feb. 2, 900 block of 7th Avenue.
Paraphernalia: throwing or scattering rubbish or garbage, 8:35 a.m. Feb. 1, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Grand larceny: 6:48 p.m. Sunday, near Pullman Square.
Disorderly conduct: intoxication or drinking in public places, 2:42 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Clark Richards, 58, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with violation of personal safety. Bond was set at $3,000.
Alan Wayne Strother, 42, was jailed at 3 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with violation of personal safety. Bond was set at $1,500.
Chase Ian Fleming, 31, was jailed at 11:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with violation of personal safety. Bond was set $5,000 cash only.
Dan Harmon Lambert, 23, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with a warrant. Bond was not set.
James Ray Koch, 33, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of controlled substance, fleeing on foot, unlawful restraint, and domestic battery. Bond was set at $25,000.
Tylan Delshaun Thaxton, 19, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with child neglect with risk of injury and fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was not set.
Tony Vincent Johnson, 52, was jailed at 2 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with obstructing and license revoked for driving under the influence (DUI). Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.