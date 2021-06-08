HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not available, so these are the only known details.
Open container, 7:50 p.m. Monday, 6th Street and 4th Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 7:30 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Found property, 5 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 9:25 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Destruction of property-felony, 6 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Leeward Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 6:32 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
SRL-miscellaneous; leaving the scene-property damage, 6:25 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of 9th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 4 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Charles Court.
Petit larceny, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property-misdemeanor; burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11:50 p.m. Saturday, 500 block of 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto; grand larceny, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, May 30, 400 block of West 8th Avenue.
Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 1500 block of Upland Road.
Grand larceny, 2 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 4th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 12:01 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of Buffington Avenue.
Shoplifting first and second offense., 2:30 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 8th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Steve Adkins II, 37, was jailed at 5:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Douglass Keith Doss Jr., 41, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with child erotica and possession of child pornography. Bond was set at $12,000 cash only.
Jovan Christopher Carpenter, 25, was jailed on an active warrant at 11:05 p.m. Monday by authorities in Wayne County. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.