HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Domestic battery, unlawful restraint and warrant service/execution, 5:01 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

Paraphernalia, petit larceny and receiving or transferring stolen goods, 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Trespassing, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Kinetic Drive.

Information report, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 20th Street and 9th Avenue.

Information report, 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Petit larceny, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.

Information report, 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 5th Avenue.

Possession with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance, 9 a.m. Aug. 30, 100 block of Highlander Way.

Found property, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 11:29 a.m. Wednesday, 6th Street and 6th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of 3rd Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 28th Street.

Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Central Court.

The following information was provided by booking records from the Western Regional Jail:

Romeo Devon Marbury, 31, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms, obstructing and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $26,000.

Barbara Ann Chapman, 32, was jailed at 12 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

James N. May, 41, was jailed at 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Heather Lynn Jackson, 43, was jailed at noon Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed her on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.

Clyde Stiltner, 45, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with wanton endangerment, battery and malicious wounding. Bond was $125,000.

Robert Allen Griffith Jr., 32, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance, fleeing from police in a vehicle and fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was $15,000.

