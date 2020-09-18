HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 19 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Breaking and entering of an auto, petit larceny and destruction of property, noon Sept. 12, 2100 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny and auto tampering, midnight Sept. 9, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
Unknown, 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 7th Street.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering, 6:10 a.m. Monday, 3400 block of Hughes Street.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Petit larceny and destruction of property, 3:39 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:41 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Spring Dale Avenue.
Warrant service, 9:16 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Jackson Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 12th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:56 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 34th Street.
Fugitive from justice, 11:37 p.m. Tuesday, 4900 block of Sunset Drive.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Tatiana Lana Green, 22, was jailed at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $90,000.