HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 11:56 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 4th Street.
Disorderly conduct, shoplifting, assault, failure to process or fingerprint, 9:48 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Information report, noon Dec. 13, 2021, 100 block of Washington Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Trespass, 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Assisting outside agency, 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Damon Davidson, 29, was jailed at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Davidson with grand larceny, fleeing from officer, obstructing an officer, assault on officer, and hit and run with injury. Bond was set at $20,300 cash only.
