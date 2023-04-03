HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:31 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 12:31 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 17th Street and Franklin Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 11:11 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 10th Street and 7th Avenue.
Information report, 8 a.m. March 27, 500 block of 30th Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 6 p.m. Sunday, unit block not listed, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
DVP violation, 3:50 p.m. Sunday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
Grand larceny, noon April 1, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Information report, 9 a.m. April 1, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:01 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 4:18 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Daniel Aaron Beavers, 42, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. March 31. Authorities in Cabell County charged Beavers with destruction of property. Bond was set at $15,000.
Randall Lee Walker, 46, was jailed at 10:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Walker with burglary. Bond was set at $25,300.
Shyanne Marie Carrino, 31, was jailed at 12:35 p.m. April 1. Authorities in Putnam County charged Carrino with burglary, destruction of property and domestic battery. Bond was set at $10,000.
Carla Jo Smith, 51, was jailed at 6:30 March 31. Authorities in Mason County charged Smith with child neglect with risk of injury. Bond was not set.
Richard Bryon McDade, 57, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. March 31. Authorities in Mason County charged McDade with prohibited person with firearm, two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Julie Ann Porter, 48, was jailed at 12 a.m. March 31. Authorities in Mason County charged Porter with child neglect with risk of injury. Bond was not set.
