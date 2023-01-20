HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:14 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 11:14 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 7th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 9:06 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Enslow Boulevard.
Blocking driveway, 2 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of 11th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:50 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 31st Street.
Trespass, 12:11 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 2:08 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Warrant service or execution. 12:18 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Doulton ½ Alley.
Grand larceny, 3 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Adam Tyler Copley, 26, was jailed at 12 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Copley with conspiracy. Bond was not set.
Quivon Tyreece Moore, 40, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Moore with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Kevin Lamont Baker, 46, was jailed at 1:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Baker with fingerprint refusal and attempt to commit a felony. Bond was set at $7,500.
Dylan Michael Jividen, 22, was jailed at 6:10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Jividen with petit larceny, breaking and entering and destruction of property. Bond was set at $15,000.
Benjamin Thurman Thornton, 35, was jailed at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Thornton with fleeing with reckless indifference and possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
