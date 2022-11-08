HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, abduction of person, kidnapping or concealing child, 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3:49 p.m. Monday, 1800 block of Adams Avenue.
Brandishing, 3:11 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 3:23 p.m. Monday, 4600 block of Altizer Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 9 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Buffington Avenue.
Information report, 1:19 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, petit larceny, 8 a.m. Nov. 2, 900 block of 8th Street.
Loitering, 10:25 a.m. Monday, 6th Street.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 10:25 a.m. Monday, corner of 4th Avenue and 6th Street.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, noon Sept. 27, 1300 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 11:45 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Grand larceny, 3:53 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
