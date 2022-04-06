HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, petit larceny, 9 a.m. April 2, near the corner of 3rd Avenue and 20th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1:30 p.m. Monday, near the corner of Baltimore Street and 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, noon Sunday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Deceased person, noon Sunday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Richmond Street, Guyandotte.
Trespass, 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Richmond Street, Guyandotte.
Trespass, 9:02 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Wilson Street.
Breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Brandishing, 3 a.m. Sunday, 500 block of Hagan Street, Guyandotte.
Obstructing officer, trespassing, possession of controlled substance, 1:33 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 19th Street and Doulton Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Branden Allen Myers, 33, was jailed at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver. No bond was set.
