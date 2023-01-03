HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5:59 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or an outhouse, 2 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 9th Avenue.
Battery, 5:59 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Turner Road.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, breaking and entering auto, Monday, 8 a.m. unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Dec. 31, 200 block of Short Street Guyandotte.
Warrant service or execution, 9:48 a.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of West 5th Avenue.
Obstructing officer, receiving or transferring stolen goods, breaking or entering auto, 12:21 a.m. Monday, near the corner of West 9th Street and Jefferson Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
John Rodney Hogan, 37, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Hogan with driving under the influence, possession with controlled substance and driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons. Bond was set at $36,300.
Brandon Alan McComas, 26, was jailed at 1:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged McComas with speeding, driving on a license suspended for DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference, prohibited person with firearm and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $66,800.
Jason Shawn Brumfield, 37, was jailed at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Brumfield with burglary. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only.
Darrin Keith Chinn Jr. 35, was jailed at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Chinn with trespassing and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $11,500.
Trai Don Gordon, 29, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Gordon with forgery and uttering, two counts of false pretenses, and fraud schemes. Bond was set at $1,000 cash only.
Carol Augusta Tomblin, 43, was jailed at 9:05 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Tomblin with possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Levi David West, 28, was jailed at 10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged West with failure to appear after having been released on bond. No bond was set.
Donald Raymond Whan, 36, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged Whan with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
