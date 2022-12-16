HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, midnight, Nov. 28, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
Trespass, 10 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, domestic battery, 8 a.m. Sunday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 2 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Child abuse creating a risk of injury, 1:45 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Marcum Terrace.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Douglas Allen Newsome, 36, was jailed at 2 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Newsome with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000.
Shawn Adkins, 24, was jailed at 9:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Adkins with domestic assault and wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $10,100.
