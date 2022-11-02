HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, corner of Madison Avenue and West 13th Street.
Information report, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Information report, 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, Interstate 64 rest area.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 5:42 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of West 27th Street.
Petit larceny, 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 31st Street.
Warrant service or execution, 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, 4400 block of Altizer Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 3 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 14th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 10:57 a.m. Oct. 22, 1000 block of 14th Street.
Deceased person, 11 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Information report, 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kaitlin Nicole Hughes, 25, was jailed at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Hughes with battery, assault, trespassing and terroristic threats. Bond was set at $13,000.
James W. Harless, 55, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Harless with altered Sudafed or altered precursors. Bond was set at $20,000.
Ibin Mustafa Harper, 23, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Harper with fleeing on foot, obstructing, terroristic threats, destruction of property, domestic assault and domestic battery. Bond was set at $10,000.
Joshua Lance Tinnel, 35, was jailed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Tinnel with destruction of property, grand larceny and driving license suspended. Bond was set at $11,000.
