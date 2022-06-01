The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX police icon4.jpg
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Destruction of property, 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Destruction of property, 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of West 8th Avenue.

Deceased person, 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 6th Street, Guyandotte.

Battery, assault, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.

Breaking and entering, 3 p.m. May 27, 600 block of 15th Street.

Destruction of property, 2:30 p.m. May 28, 300 block of 4th Avenue.

Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. May 28, 200 block of Buffington Avenue.

Petit larceny, noon May 28, 400 block of 5th Street.

Breaking and entering, 10:37 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.

Domestic assault, destruction of property, 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Adams Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Anthony Deandre Bush, 28, was jailed at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Joshua Earl Webb, 40, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driver’s license revoked due to driving under the influence. Bond was set at $4,000.

Amanda Harless Hicks, 33, was jailed at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

Daniel Joseph Hicks, 37, was jailed at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

Bobby Lee Wolford, 32, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with murder. No bond was set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.