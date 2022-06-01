HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of West 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 3 p.m. May 27, 600 block of 15th Street.
Destruction of property, 2:30 p.m. May 28, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4 p.m. May 28, 200 block of Buffington Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon May 28, 400 block of 5th Street.
Breaking and entering, 10:37 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Domestic assault, destruction of property, 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Adams Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Anthony Deandre Bush, 28, was jailed at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Joshua Earl Webb, 40, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driver’s license revoked due to driving under the influence. Bond was set at $4,000.
Amanda Harless Hicks, 33, was jailed at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Daniel Joseph Hicks, 37, was jailed at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Bobby Lee Wolford, 32, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with murder. No bond was set.
