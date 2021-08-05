HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Euclid Place.
Possession of marijuana, 10:41 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 8th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Attempt to commit a felony and warrant service, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, noon July 28, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Destruction of property, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, noon Monday, 700 block of West 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Warrant service, 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 11th Avenue.
Warrant service, 10:06 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespass in structure or conveyance and paraphernalia, 7:15 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Information report, 7 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of West 13th Street.
Information report, 7 a.m. Tuesday, 4700 block of Auburn Road.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 17th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jimmie Lee Holbrook Jr., 40, was jailed at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was $30,000.
