HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 9:43 p.m. Thursday, 23rd Street and Artisan Avenue.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, midnight Thursday, 400 block of 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny, forgery uttering, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of Adams Avenue.

Strangulation, domestic battery, 4:22 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 23rd Street.

Petit larceny, 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 27th Street.

Breaking and entering, 3:11 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 31st Street.

Destruction of property, 2 a.m. Thursday, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:

Kevin James Murphy, 24, was jailed at 2:10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

David Chris Wilson, 53, was jailed at 5:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with a capias. Bond was not set.

