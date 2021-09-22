The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Domestic battery, 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 28th Street.

Found property, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Attempt to commit a felony, domestic battery and information report, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Harvey Road.

Burglary tools, 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.

False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 7:56 p.m. Monday, unit block of Pullman Square.

Shoplifting, 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, midnight Monday, 1100 block of Euclid Place.

Receiving or transferring stolen goods and petit larceny, 8 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.

Open container, 3:15 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Madison Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10:21 a.m. Sunday, unit block of West 3rd Avenue.

Information report, 9 a.m. Sept. 9, 600 block of 10th Street.

Stolen auto, 11 a.m. Tuesday, unit block of Washington Avenue.

Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse and warrant service, 7:59 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 9th Avenue.

Information report, 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Terry James Cox, 37, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Bond was not set.

Jason Kelly Graham, 25, was jailed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and domestic battery. Bond was $7,500.

Tyrone Marquise Jones, 40, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was also jailed on active warrants. Bond was not set.

Edwin Martinez, 36, was jailed at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny, conspiracy, entry of a building other than a dwelling and destruction of property. Bond was $24,250.

Clarence Montana Walls, 36, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

Lori Blaine Workman, 33, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with conspiracy and child neglect. Bond was not set.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

