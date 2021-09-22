HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic battery, 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 28th Street.
Found property, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Attempt to commit a felony, domestic battery and information report, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Harvey Road.
Burglary tools, 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 7:56 p.m. Monday, unit block of Pullman Square.
Shoplifting, 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, midnight Monday, 1100 block of Euclid Place.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods and petit larceny, 8 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Open container, 3:15 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:21 a.m. Sunday, unit block of West 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 9 a.m. Sept. 9, 600 block of 10th Street.
Stolen auto, 11 a.m. Tuesday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse and warrant service, 7:59 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Terry James Cox, 37, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. Bond was not set.
Jason Kelly Graham, 25, was jailed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and domestic battery. Bond was $7,500.
Tyrone Marquise Jones, 40, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was also jailed on active warrants. Bond was not set.
Edwin Martinez, 36, was jailed at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny, conspiracy, entry of a building other than a dwelling and destruction of property. Bond was $24,250.
Clarence Montana Walls, 36, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Lori Blaine Workman, 33, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with conspiracy and child neglect. Bond was not set.