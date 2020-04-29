HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed seven incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, destruction of property, 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Huntington Avenue.

Trespassing, 12:08 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.

Deceased person, noon April 13, 400 block of West 9th Street.

Deceased person, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of Adams Avenue.

Petit larceny, 4 p.m. April 20, 600 block of 11th Street West.

Warrant service, 2 a.m. Monday, 900 block of West 21st Street.

Runaway juvenile, 2:20 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:

Dwayne Justin Brant, 32, was jailed at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful restraint and a fourth unspecified charge. Bond was not set.

Brandy Nicole Traylor, 37, was incarcerated at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed her on an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.