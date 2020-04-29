HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, destruction of property, 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Huntington Avenue.
Trespassing, 12:08 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Deceased person, noon April 13, 400 block of West 9th Street.
Deceased person, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. April 20, 600 block of 11th Street West.
Warrant service, 2 a.m. Monday, 900 block of West 21st Street.
Runaway juvenile, 2:20 a.m. Monday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Dwayne Justin Brant, 32, was jailed at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful restraint and a fourth unspecified charge. Bond was not set.
Brandy Nicole Traylor, 37, was incarcerated at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed her on an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was not set.