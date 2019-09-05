HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Destruction of property, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 8th Street.

Suspended or revoked license, 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, 3rd Avenue and 29th Street.

Trespassing, 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Marcum Terrace.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of North Edgemont Road.

Possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 4:03 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.

Warrant service/execution, 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, West 14th Street and Madison Avenue.

Deceased person, 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Marcum Terrace.

Petit larceny, 10 a.m. Saturday, 2800 block of 1st Avenue.

Found property, 11:46 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Petit larceny, brandishing and trespassing, 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 16th Street.

Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, warrant service/execution, 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Enslow Boulevard.

Open container, 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, 10th Street and 9th Avenue.

Breaking and entering of an automobile, 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.

DUI greater than .150, 1:24 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.

Trespassing, 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Adams Avenue.

Information report/missing person, 9 a.m. Monday, 100 block of 6th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records from the Western Regional Jail:

Robert Howard Pelfrey, 37, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Jeffery Lee Taylor, 35, was jailed at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a bond revocation. Bond was not set.

Chelsea Samantha Blake, 27, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on an active warrant. Bond was not set.

Jonathan Winford Adkins, 37, was jailed at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County jailed him on active warrants. Bond was not set.

Roger Paul Barnes III, 27, was jailed at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Amelia Hughes, 26, was jailed at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed her on an active warrant. Bond was not set.

Clarence Edward Priddy, 54, was jailed at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $30,000.

