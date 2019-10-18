HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Enslow Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 12th Street.
Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, 10 a.m. April 1, 600 block of 4th Street.
Impounding of vehicles, redemption immobilization, destruction of property, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 17th Street and 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Charleston Avenue and 15th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:06 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 11th Street.
Suspended registration, expired registration, insurance required, 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of South High Street.
Possession of contraband, 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, West 10th Street and Adams Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Davis Street.
Two people have been jailed on felony charges since Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Alvin Gator Blackburn, 41, was jailed at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Glennis Dale Jones Jr., 58, was jailed at 10:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a probation violation by a convicted felon. Bond was not set.