BARBOURSVILLE — A tractor-trailer crashed into a Cabell County school bus Wednesday morning, according to Cabell County 911 supervisors.
The collision happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of W.Va. 2 and Big Ben Bowen Highway, also known as the Merritt’s Creek connector.
The school bus was headed northbound through a light when a tractor-trailer hauling concrete attempted to turn and hit the school bus.
No injuries were reported by deputies and the 20 students on the bus were transferred to another bus and taken to school, according to a spokesperson for Cabell County Schools.
The intersection was closed Wednesday morning due to the collision and leakage coming from one of the vehicles.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8 a.m. Tuesday, unit block of Edgemont Terrance.
Petit larceny, 6 a.m. Sunday, 3400 block of 3rd Avenue, Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 6 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Shoplifting, 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Melanie Edmonds, 42, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with third-offense shoplifting and trespassing. Bond was not set.
Angela Elaine Mairs, 45, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with a revoked license for DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,000.
Kevin Ray Lilly Jr., 28, was jailed at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with breaking and entering and grand larceny. Bond was set at $20,000.
Christopher Murray Henson, 32, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with a warrant. Bond was set at $1,000.
