MILTON — Cabell County officials are searching for a woman who has been missing for more than a week.
Casandra Diamond, 49, of Milton, who’s also known as Sandy and Cassie, was last seen Feb. 27, and March 2 was the last time anyone heard from her.
Diamond is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and has blond hair with gray highlights. She drives a 2004 black Dodge Ram truck with Tennessee tags.
To report information on her whereabouts, call Cabell County 911 at 304-526-8444 or the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-634-4672.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 18 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Disorderly conduct, trespassing, obstructing officer, 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, block not listed, 21st Street.
Discharge firearms within city limit, 12:59 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 8:52 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 7:20 a.m. March 2, 700 block of 4th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Fleeing in vehicle, 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Olive Street.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. March 5, block not listed, 27th Street.
Robbery, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Division Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, noon Dec. 25, 2021, 200 block of Whitaker Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 3700 block of Waverly Road.
Petit larceny, 6 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of Winters Road.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 3:20 p.m. March 5, near the corner of West 9th Street and Monroe Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jeremy Allen Cosner, 29, was jailed at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $4,500.
Kyler Edward Beckett, 21, was jailed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving under the influence, brandishing and battery. Bond was not set.
Garrett Brooks Carnefix, 29, was jailed at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with disorderly conduct, obstructing and trespassing. Bond was not set.
Adam Todd Davis, 35, was jailed at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with obstructing an officer, domestic assault, third offense of domestic battery, and violations of domestic violence order. Bond was not set.
Steven M. Brannon, 36, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Patrick Lee Hudson, 42, was jailed at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with breaking and entering other than dwelling. Bond was set at $50,000.