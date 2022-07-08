HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County schoolteacher is facing a felony charge of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
Daniel Francis Miles, 49, a Barboursville Middle School teacher, was arrested Thursday at the Cabell County Courthouse. Miles was placed on administrative leave in January, but the alleged incidents of inappropriate contact with students date back to August 2019.
The Cabell County Magistrate Clerk’s Office declined to release the criminal complaint Friday.
Miles is set for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:20 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 8:20 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:22 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, noon Thursday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Warrant service, 3:05 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, midnight July 3, 2900 block of Staunton Road.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Par Avenue.
Warrant service, 12:32 p.m. Thursday, Overlook Drive.
Possession of marijuana, 11:48 a.m. Thursday, 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Wednesday, 1300 block of Jackson Avenue.
Battery, 7:30 p.m. July 5, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Found property, 2 p.m. June 30, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Jackson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:13 a.m. July 3, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Wednesday, 900 block of West 4th Street.
Warrant service, 8:06 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Domestic assault, 3:20 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of James Court.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Tevin Deontae Johnson, 26, was jailed at 9:50 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Tasha Danille Clark, 41, was jailed at 6:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, no registration and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons. Bond was $30,000.