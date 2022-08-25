HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County teenager has been charged following a high-speed motorcycle chase across two counties Tuesday.
The suspect was not found by police until the day after the chase that spanned from Barboursville to Hurricane, West Virginia.
Brandon Jeremiah Ashworth, 18, of Ona, was charged with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless disregard and improper registration.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Ashworth performed a wheelie on his motorcycle on U.S. 60 and started speeding. He passed several vehicles, causing one to slam on its brakes to avoid a collision when police say he cut it off.
An officer activated their emergency lights and sirens to attempt to pull Ashworth over, but he sped up and fled.
As he entered Interstate 64 eastbound, he reached a speed of 160 mph, according to the complaint.
Ashworth abandoned his motorcycle at the 32-mile marker and fled on foot.
Officers located him the next day and said he verbally admitted to the incident and provided a written confession.
Ashworth was lodged in Western Regional Jail, with bond set at $20,100.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 18 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Trespass, 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West 13th Street.
Information report, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 25th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Tuesday, 500 block of 7th Street.
Grand larceny, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Open container, 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Washington Avenue.
Strangulation, domestic battery, 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of West North Boulevard.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value of $1,000 or more, 11:08 a.m. Dec. 1, 1300 block of 10th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10:14 a.m. Oct. 9, 700 block of 13th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 13th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:12 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, stolen auto or auto theft, 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Obstructing traffic, 11:54 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Samuel Lee Harrah Jr., 41, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Harrah with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.
Dillon Chase Sebastian, 31, was jailed at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Sebastian with strangulation, domestic assault and domestic battery. No bond was set.