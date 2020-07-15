GRAYSON, Ky. — A Grayson, Kentucky, man is in custody on first-degree sodomy charges following a child abuse complaint in Boyd County.
The Kentucky State Police received the complaint June 29, after which Post 14 detectives found sufficient evidence through their investigation to obtain an arrest warrant on Heath J. Hall, 39, of Grayson. His case was presented to a Boyd County grand jury.
Hall turned himself in to the Boyd County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to state police.
The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Jeff Kelley.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 9:28 p.m. Monday, 31st Street Bridge on-ramp.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 2 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 21st Street.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 15th Street.
Grand larceny, midnight Monday, 1200 block of Enslow Boulevard.
Trespassing, 10:20 a.m. July 9, 1900 block of Foster Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight July 6, unit block of Fairfax Drive.
Domestic battery, 1:23 a.m. unknown date, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Drug paraphernalia, warrant execution and possession of a controlled substance, 12:57 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 16th Street.
Burglary or entry of a dwelling or outhouse, midnight Monday, 200 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:07 a.m. Monday, Harmony House.
Shoplifting, 9:53 a.m. Monday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 9:21 a.m. Monday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Destruction of property, midnight Monday, 600 block of Wetzel Court.
Disorderly conduct, 3 a.m. Monday, 700 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:35 a.m. Monday, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:15 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Adams Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
James Elmer Ray, 37, was jailed at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to commit a felony. Bond was $5,000.
Donald Richard Smith, 52, was jailed at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.