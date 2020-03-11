BARBOURSVILLE — Police in Barboursville are warning people to be on the lookout after an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles around the Huntington Mall.
Catalytic converters are exhaust emission devices that reduce toxic gases and pollutants in a vehicle’s exhaust. The devices are located under a vehicle’s frame and are easily accessible by crawling under the vehicle.
According to a Facebook post by the Barboursville Police Department, thieves cut off the converter with a saw, take the device to a local scrap yard and sell it for a few dollars. It typically costs the owner hundreds of dollars to replace it, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts to contact them at 304-736-5203, ext. 406. They are asking anyone who notices someone crawling under vehicles or raising a vehicle with a jack at the Huntington Mall parking lot to call 911.
They advise people at the mall to park in well-lit areas free from visible obstructions.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, 7:39 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution and intoxicating substances, 1:52 a.m. Tuesday, 3300 block of U.S. 60.
Shoplifting, 9:38 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 7:30 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Richmond Street.
Obstructing traffic, 3:43 p.m. Monday, 14th Street and Charleston Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Saturday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, noon March 6, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Battery, 5:43 p.m. Feb. 13, 1500 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Monday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, midnight Monday, 500 block of 2nd Street.
Morgan Ashley Henderson, 26, was jailed at 7 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice and false information. Bond was not set.
Joshua Andrew Johnson, 31, was jailed at 7 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.
Joseph Lamont Mitchell Jr., 26, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
David Allen Sexton, 42, was jailed at 9 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with malicious wounding and battery. Bond was $15,000.
Tyria Donell Swann, 21, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, domestic battery and transporting stolen goods. Bond was not set.
Tammy Marie McDaniel, 42, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $25,000.
Mark Jacob Maes, 46, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance. He was also jailed on two active warrants. Bond was not set.
David Christopher Talbert, 35, was jailed at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jayna Lee Pumphrey, 29, was jailed at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary. Bond was $10,000.
Joseph Ryan Elswick, 36, was jailed at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with child neglect creating risk of injury, battery on a police officer, obstructing and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.