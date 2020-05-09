CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — A Catlettsburg, Kentucky, man is facing several charges following a drug bust at his home Thursday, according to a news release from the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.
A search warrant was executed on the residence of Mark K. Kirk, 58, in the 3600 block of Park Street where deputies located and seized 40 grams of heroin, 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine, $5,300 in cash, digital scales, drug packaging materials, drug ledgers and a loaded handgun. Police estimated the street value for the drugs seized at $12,000.
Police said the search warrant was the result of a combination of citizen complaints, Kirk’s prior history relating to drug activity and independent investigations by deputies, which established probable cause.
Kirk was at his home at the time and was arrested for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was processed and taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.
No other details were released.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 2 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 6:18 p.m. Friday, 13th Street and 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:27 p.m. Thursday, Washington Court.
Joyriding, 1:15 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Westview Avenue.
SRL, possession of marijuana, 6:39 p.m. Thursday, Hal Greer Boulevard and 9th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 4 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3:56 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Assault, 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Information report, 3:18 p.m. Thursday, Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Deceased person, 2 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Prospect Street.
Battery, 3 p.m. April 10, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of Madison Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:45 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 3:33 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 1 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.