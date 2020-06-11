CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — A Logan County man faces several charges after police say he held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her for 2 1/2 days.
Wesley Alan Dingess, 43, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, has been charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding, strangulation and first-degree sexual assault.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, on June 1, Trooper T.D. Fields of the West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call regarding a naked woman who had shown up at a home at Huckleberry Road, near Chapmanville.
Fields responded and spoke with a man who said a naked woman had come to his home and alleged someone was trying to kill her. Fields met the woman, who was reportedly wrapped in a blanket only and had bruising all over her body and around her neck, as well as two lacerations.
The woman reportedly told Fields that Dingess had shown up where she was staying nearby, threatened her multiple times and then took her to his home against her will. She said that once she was there, Dingess had beaten her, held her against her will and sexually assaulted her over approximately 2 1/2 days, and had barricaded the doors and windows so she couldn’t leave.
Dingess was arraigned on a $75,000 full cash-only bond and is being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Open container, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 9th Street.
First- and second-offense shoplifting, 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, midnight Oct. 27, 2014, 900 block of 24th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, petit larceny, 11 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 17th Street.
Misdemeanor destruction of property, 8 p.m. Monday, 1800 block of 12th Avenue.
Misdemeanor destruction of property, 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of Washington Avenue.
Domestic battery, destruction of property, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Stolen auto, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant execution, 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 3:37 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Leaving the scene with property damage, 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Byron Michael Kirtley, 36, was jailed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $27,500.
James Arron Artis, 38, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with third-offense driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Larry Sheridon Riffle II, 40, was jailed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with third-offense driving revoked for driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
David L. Meadows, 41, was jailed at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving revoked for DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing on foot and destruction of property. Bond was not set.